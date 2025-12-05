IndiGo flight crisis: DGCA eases pilots’ duty rule, over 500 flights cancelled nationwide

Over 500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled nationwide as the flight cancellation crisis entered its fourth day. Thousands of passengers were left stranded as the airport officials tried to manage disruptions.

The disruptions were caused by a shortage of pilots and other operational challenges. Some of the fliers lost their cool and started to protest.The airline posted an apology in their social media handle explaining its efforts to solve the issue.

On Thursday, IndiGo informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that it can be fully functional only by February 10, 2026. In a move to help IndiGo, the DGCA brought changes to the Flight Duty Time Limitations rules. The aviation regulator has withdrawn an order that did not allow airlines to substitute leaves with weekly rest for staff. The body has also appealed to pilot associations and pilots to maintain smooth flight operations and avoid cancellations.

Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi said the flight chaos was the consequence of the government’s “monopoly model”