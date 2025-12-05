‘Not Just Oil and Gas’: Putin calls for multifaceted relations with India in various fields

The Russian president said Moscow is looking to build multifaceted relations with India across various fields, noting that the delegation’s visit was not limited to energy talks or oil and gas contracts but aimed at expanding broader cooperation.

Putin further assured that Russia is prepared to deliver seamless and uninterrupted fuel supplies to India while deepening collaboration within the wider energy sector. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Putin said India is pursuing an independent and sovereign foreign policy and achieving significant progress.

He highlighted that India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, driven by strong policies and landmark initiatives by PM Modi, like the Make in India program.