Putin’s India visit: Russian President pays tribute to Gandhiji ahead of India-Russia summit

Visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 5. He was warmly welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. A Guard of Honour was accorded to Putin at the president's residence on Friday. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat by laying down a wreath. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were among the dignitaries present. Putin's visit puts India-Russia trade talks and defence ties on the table. The two-day visit aims to safeguard both countries’ interests against external pressures. The summit is being closely watched by the West in the backdrop of Trump Tariffs.