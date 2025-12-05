Tamil Nadu Govt moves SC in Thiruparankundram lamp lighting row

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday filed an appeal in the SC in the Thiruparankundram lamp lighting row. This is after the Madras HC dismissed the government's petition on the issue.

The bench at the Madras HC passed orders in favour of a devotee who had filed a petition against the temple administration. The petition was to allow the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon instead of the Uchchipillaiyar Temple. However, the administration lit the lamp at the Uchchipillaiyar Temple saying that it caused communal issues with the nearby Dargah.

Advocate R.M. Arun Swaminathan who appeared for the devotee explained the court orders. Communist Party of India (Marxist), K. Balakrishnan alleged that Hindutva groups were trying to cause issues with the orders