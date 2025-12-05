'Thiruparankundram is in trouble only because of DMK government', says BJP leader Annamalai

Former BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai criticised the State government on Friday for preventing devotees from lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the hill at Thirupparankundram, calling the move “highly condemnable.”

He accused the ruling DMK government of indulging in minority appeasement politics.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, Annamalai stated that Thirupparankundram, one of Lord Murugan’s six sacred abodes, is in trouble due to DMK policies.

He alleged that the government allowed fringe groups to perform controversial rituals at the hilltop temple last year, including sacrificing goats and other acts, which he claimed were politically motivated.