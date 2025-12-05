What did Modi and Putin say to each other ahead of India-Russia summit?

Watch the video to know what the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi say to each other, as they sat down at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Putin is on a two-day visit to India, which comes at a time when India-US relations are at their worst in two decades.

The day’s key engagement is the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, which will entail exploring ways to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, with a particular focus on defence, energy and skilled-labour mobility.

A joint press statement outlining agreements and shared priorities will follow their discussions. Both leaders will then interact with top Indian and Russian business executives, after which President Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the Russian leader before his departure.

