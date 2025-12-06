Thiruparankundram row: CPI(M) to approach CJI against Justice Swaminathan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has decided to file a complaint against Justice GR Swaminathan with the CJI. Politburo member K Balakrishnan alleged that he was favouring communal forces through his judgments.

He claimed that there were complaints filed against him before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He explained that it was his judgment and handling of the Thiruparankundram affair that led to the petition. He claimed that Justice Swaminathan's judgments were neither secular nor in accordance with the Constitution.

He demanded an enquiry into the Judgment and how the case was handled by the High Court Judge.