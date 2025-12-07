Indigo meltdown: Brought on by the lack of 65 pilots alone?

Is IndiGo too big to fail? Are they guilty of holding the country to ransom? These are questions that must be asked after the airline's breathtaking ascent and the chaos that its extraordinary domination of the aviation sector has unleashed over the past few days.

On Friday afternoon, even the government body was forced to yield to the giant of our skies and roll back rules for added safety temporarily. Yet the meltdown that saw 1000 flights on Friday being cancelled, hasn't died down. Saturday saw 800 flights and we have reports of 650 flights being cancelled on Sunday.

Indian flyers were left stranded at airports throughout the nation because of the inefficiency of one airline. The air carrier's disruption even forced the DGCA, the central body in aviation, to change its rules regarding the flight staff's rest guidelines.

What brought on the chaos? Let us talk to retired Wing Commander A Mahesh, a former military pilot, and get his views.

