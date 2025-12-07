'We got lucky because our cab driver was late': Tourist recounts narrow escape in Goa nightclub fire

Several tourists and locals in Goa shared how they narrowly escaped the nightclub fire that broke out on Saturday night. Dr Avanish from Delhi said he had planned to visit the same restaurant where the blaze erupted. ‘We got lucky because our cab driver was late, or else we would be here,’ he recalled his close call.

Another tourist, Nikhnesh, who reached Goa around midnight, said he and his friends were planning to party at the venue. “As soon as we reached our hostel, we saw smoke rising and came to see what was happening,” he said.

A security guard at a nearby restaurant said they heard a massive explosion moments before the fire spread. "We later learned the fire started after a cylinder blast," he added.