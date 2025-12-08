Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives history lessons in 'Vande Mataram' Lok Sabha debate

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave the historical context behind India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', and its significance during the freedom movement. Gogoi spoke on the debate on the national song in the Lok Sabha on December 8. He debated right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the song to revive the 'Vedic' traditions of the 'motherland'.

Gogoi remarked that Modi's speech is indicative of the desire to rewrite history by appropriating it, especially by those who never participated in the independence struggle, implying the ruling party's ideological organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)