'Do you think you are bigger than freedom fighters?' MP Priyanka Gandhi slams the BJP

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi gave a fitting retort to the Vande Mataram allegation raised by PM Modi. Modi alleged that Congress had made changes in the Vande Mataram song under pressure from the Muslim League

She questioned why the House was conducting a debate on the national song, 79 years after India's independence, when there were more important issues to discuss. Priyanka alleged that this issue was brought up to accuse freedom fighters, and because the Bengal polls were coming up.

She alleged that the discussion was conducted to divert the attention of people from other key issues