Navjot Kaur Sidhu suspended by Congress after Rs. 500 crore comment

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been suspended by the Congress for her controversial comments. She had commented that anyone who gives 'Rs 500 crore' becomes the Chief Minister of Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had triggered a row on Saturday by implying that only someone who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore can become the CM. This raised a massive storm with the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party slamming her and the Congress

BJP and AAP claimed that she had exposed the "ugly truth" of how the grand old party functions, and the "money bag politics" it indulges in. Many of her party leaders turned on her, with leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa calling her a threat to the party