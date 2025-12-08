Priyanka Gandhi counters Modi and BJP in epic parliament speech

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said there need not be any “debate” on the national song, Vande Mataram, and called for a debate “once and for all” on her great-grandfather and India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, whom PM Narendra Modi pointedly criticised yet again in his speech in Parliament earlier in the day.

She said the BJP-led government wanted a debate on Vande Mataram in Parliament for “two reasons” — one being the upcoming election in West Bengal and the second, “yet another opportunity to abuse freedom fighters”.

'By doing this, the government wants to divert the country's attention from the essential issues concerning the public,' Priyanka Gandhi said