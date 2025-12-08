'We are with the survivor', Kerala Government to go for appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve announced that the state will appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal in the sexual assault case. The Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court cleared actor Dileep of conspiracy charges in the 2017 case

The case revolves around the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actor in a moving car on February 17, 2017. The bench found that the prosecution could not prove that Dileep was involved in the incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Minister Rajeev has explained how the State plans to move forward in the case

Actresses including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal expressed shock and solidarity with the survivor. Several prominent personalities also reacted to the incident

