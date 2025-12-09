Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: ‘Government committed to protect the survivor’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to actor Dileep’s allegation that the police had fabricated the case against him, saying the actor’s claim was merely his “feeling.”

Dileep was acquitted on Monday in the 2017 abduction and rape case, while six others were found guilty. The quantum of punishment will be announced on December 12.

Vijayan said the prosecution handled the case effectively and reiterated that the government remains committed to supporting the survivor.

The verdict comes 3215 days after the actor was abducted and raped in 2017. The first chargesheet was filed in April that year, with Dileep named as the eighth accused in the case.