Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calls 'vote chori' as biggest anti-national act

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, squarely blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its 'project' of capturing institutions in the country. He was speaking on December 9 on the electoral reforms debate in the upper house. He talked about how institutions, including educational institutions, intelligence agencies, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Election Commission of India, are captured by the Modi-led BJP.

He charged PM Modi and HM Amit Shah with misusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various ways to win elections across states like Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Bihar. He claimed there were 1.2 lakh duplicate photos detected in the Bihar voting list after the Special Intensive Revision. Rahul finally proclaimed that the biggest anti-national act is to steal the vote.