Police detain gunman trying to enter actor Vijay’s TVK rally in Puducherry

A man carrying a handgun was stopped on Tuesday while trying to enter actor Vijay’s TVK rally at the Expo Ground in Puducherry, causing brief tension at the venue.

The suspect was caught with a pistol during routine security screening and is now in police custody. He was later identified as a guard for a district secretary of the party.

Officials confirmed the weapon was seized and emphasised that the incident occurred well before the event began, causing no disruption. Despite the scare, Vijay’s two-hour TVK meeting went ahead under tight security. This was his first public gathering since the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.