TVK Vijay says 2026 TN polls will teach DMK a fitting lesson, praises Puducherry CM Rangasamy's govt

Actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay addressed a massive rally in Puducherry, marking his first public meeting since the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

In a scathing attack on the DMK government, he said the upcoming Assembly elections would deliver a fitting lesson to the ruling party.

Vijay cautioned people not to trust the DMK, accusing it of gaining public confidence only to deceive them later.

He also highlighted Puducherry’s political legacy, recalling how MGR’s AIADMK came to power in the Union Territory even before Tamil Nadu.

Vijay praised the Puducherry government led by Chief Minister Rangasamy, calling it “impartial” and noting that it even provided security for a rival party’s rally.

Taking a jibe at the DMK, he said, “It will be good if Tamil Nadu’s DMK regime learns from the impartial Puducherry government,” though he added that they “will not learn now.”