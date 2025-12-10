Actress assault case Judgement leaked? Anonymous letter alleges major conspiracy behind the verdict

On December 8, a sessions court acquitted Mollywood actor Dileep in the sensational 2017 actor rape and abduction case. The judgment has still not been released. However, an anonymous letter to the High Court Association has thrown the judgment into controversy.

The letter, which was received on December 2, alleged that key details of the judgment were disclosed to the writer. The individual, who identifies themselves as “Indian citizen”, claimed to know in advance which accused would be acquitted and which would be convicted.

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association president, Yeshwanth Shenoy, forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice of Kerala. He described the situation as a potential 'serious breach of confidentiality', stressing that an inquiry ought to be initiated to determine how such sensitive information could have leaked. But what were the contents of this letter, and what could be their intention?