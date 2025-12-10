INDIA bloc MPs submit impeachment notice against Justice G R Swaminathan over lamp lighting row

107 INDIA bloc MPs, led by DMK, submitted an impeachment notice against Madras HC judge G R Swaminathan over his orders allowing lamp lighting near a dargah in Thirupparankundram.

The notice accused the judge of bias, favouritism, and undermining secular functioning. Copies of the impeachment notice were sent to President Droupadi Murmu and CJI Sanjiv Khanna. Delegation included Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, T R Baalu, Kanimozhi and Supriya Sule.

On Dec 8, CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan criticised the Centre over the Thirupparankundram row in the Lok Sabha. “People need bhakti. But you need only animosity. Everyone requires spirituality, but you need riots,” he said.