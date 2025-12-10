Over 10 BLOs committed suicide in UP: SP MP Dimple Yadav in SIR debate

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav charged the Election Commission of India (ECI) with dancing to the tune of the centre. She raised the grave violation in the manner in which the UP bypolls were conducted. Dimple alleged that UP police were found to be voting in place of citizens. She said the ECI did not move a finger to take action against their complaint. Instead, the poll body directed that the CCTV footage be available for a significantly reduced period of 45 days.