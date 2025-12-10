Over 10 BLOs committed suicide in UP: SP MP Dimple Yadav in SIR debate
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav charged the Election Commission of India (ECI) with dancing to the tune of the centre. She raised the grave violation in the manner in which the UP bypolls were conducted. Dimple alleged that UP police were found to be voting in place of citizens. She said the ECI did not move a finger to take action against their complaint. Instead, the poll body directed that the CCTV footage be available for a significantly reduced period of 45 days.
Dimple had also criticised the Special Intensive Revision as a voter deletion exercise, citing the example of mass deletions during the Bihar SIR. She brought up the immense work pressure the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) are placed under by the ECI across India, due to which at least 10 suicides were reported from Uttar Pradesh alone. Finally, Dimple concluded by urging that the ballot papers be brought back to conduct elections in India.