Shashi Tharoor’s 'Veer' moment? Congress MP declines Savarkar award

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he would not accept the ‘Veer Savarkar Award’. The award was instituted in 2025 by the Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS). Tharoor was chosen as one of the inaugural recipients of the award. The event is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday

The Congress MP criticised the event organisers for not checking with him before picking him for the award. However, the secretary of HRDS claimed that Tharoor was informed well in advance

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said no party member should accept an award in the name of Veer Savarkar. He added that he does not feel that Tharoor will accept the award. Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks, which were critical of the Congress, have landed him in trouble with the high command. Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev said it was Tharoor's decision whether to accept the award or not

