Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand, repatriation process underway

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire claimed 25 lives, were detained by Thailand Police in Phuket. The duo was apprehended following a request from the Indian government.

Officials said they booked tickets at 1:17 am, less than an hour after learning about the incident. Despite ongoing rescue efforts, the two boarded an early-morning IndiGo flight and fled the country.

Following their disappearance, the Goa Police sought CBI assistance, resulting in a Blue Corner Notice. Formal procedures underway for their return to India, where they are expected to face questioning and legal action.