‘In just 10 minutes, my family was gone’: Goa night club fire survivor

Bhawana Joshi, the survivor of the Goa nightclub fire, recounts the horrific moments that occurred after the blaze. She demanded strict action against the owners who had been apprehended in Thailand.

She spoke of how her husband lost his life while trying to valiantly save other people. Bhawana also spoke about how ill-equipped the club was in handling a fire like that.

Twenty-five people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the major blaze at the facility on December 6.