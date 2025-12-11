Kerala Local Body elections 2nd phase takes place, CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses confidence in LDF

The second phase of Kerala local body elections began on Thursday morning. This phase covers Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Over 38,000 candidates are in the fray in the three-tier local self government

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in Kannur to cast his vote, expressed strong confidence in LDF victory. Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed also cast her vote in Kannur

Meanwhile, former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of resorting to double standards in sexual assault cases against CPI(M) leaders and in the Sabarimala issue