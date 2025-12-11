‘Systematic exclusion of backwards, minorities’: Rahul Gandhi records dissent in PM-led panel meet

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has expressed his dissent over the selection of three top government appointments, including the Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners, and Vigilance Commissioner.

Gandhi, part of a three-member panel led by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, raised concerns that the shortlists excluded candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EBC, and minority communities. The Chief Information Commission post has been vacant since September 13.

Rahul Gandhi said this reflects a systematic pattern of excluding marginalised communities in constitutional and autonomous institutions. Earlier, he told the Lok Sabha that opposition nominees have no role in government selection panels.