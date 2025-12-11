TN archaeology team inspects Thiruparankundram hill amid row over Karthigai Deepam lamp post

A seven-member Tamil Nadu archaeology team, led by Deputy Director Yathish Kumar, conducted a three-hour inspection at the Thiruparankundram hill on Wednesday.

This inspection occurs amid growing controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop. Recently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed that the lamp be lit there. However, the state government has challenged this order in an appeal.

Tensions escalated on December 3, when clashes broke out between Hindu groups and the police. Legal disputes regarding the lighting of the Deepam and other related issues have persisted for several years. Meanwhile, an online debate continues over whether the hilltop structure is a traditional lamp post or simply a survey stone.