Actor assault case verdict: 20 years of imprisonment for six convicts

The Ernakulam Sessions Court has pronounced the verdict in the 2017 actor assault case. The six convicts were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each

The convicts are Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H and Pradeep. They were found guilty under Section 70 (gang rape) and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy). During the hearing, a few convicts pleaded for leniency and asked for reduced sentences

The first accused, Pulsar Suni, said he has to take care of his elderly mother at home. Other convicts, including Martin, Manikandan and Sali,m told the court that they have no criminal history. The court criticised a section of the media for the personal attacks against the judge