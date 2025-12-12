Actor-politician Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra in teary speech at prayer meeting in Delhi

Actor-politician Hema Malini organised a prayer meeting in remembrance of her late great actor-husband, Dharmendra. Friends, parliamentarians, and well-wishers gathered to attend the event at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on December 11. She gave a tearful speech, talking fondly of her partner for 45 years, who together were a hit pair on-screen in Hindi films.

Hema was accompanied by their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra passed away at his Juhu residence on November 24. He was hospitalised for a brief while in early November 2025, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.