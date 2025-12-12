Anna Hazare to launch indefinite fast for implementation of Lokayukta Act

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has announced an indefinite fast unto death starting January 30, 2026, in his village of Ralegan Siddhi, Maharashtra. This protest aims to pressure the state government into implementing the long-pending Lokayukta Act, which was passed by both houses of the legislature two years ago but remains unenforced.

Hazare, known for his anti-corruption crusades, accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra administration of deliberate delays in activating the anti-corruption ombudsman law. In a letter to the CM, he highlighted the government's inaction despite repeated assurances, emphasizing the need for a strong mechanism to combat graft at the state level.

The announcement has stirred public attention, with Hazare receiving assurances from the CM on potential implementation. However, he remains firm on proceeding with the hunger strike if demands aren't met, potentially reigniting nationwide discussions on accountability and governance reforms.