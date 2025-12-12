Annamalai demands action against Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru in Rs.1000 crore alleged scam

In a scathing attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, BJP leader K Annamalai has demanded immediate action against Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K N Nehru over two major corruption scandals. Annamalai alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had uncovered a Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam in Nehru's department, involving bribes of Rs 25-35 lakh per post for 2,538 appointments. He further claimed a Rs 1,020 crore tender-fixing racket, where contractors paid 7.5-10% kickbacks funneled through Nehru's relatives and hawala networks.

"Two FIRs must be registered without delay by the DGP and DVAC," Annamalai urged, accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of shielding his minister to protect the party's image ahead of 2026 polls.

The ED's 252-page dossier, submitted in December 2025, details evidence from seized phones and bank records linking Nehru's brother N Ravichandran's True Value Homes to the money trail. Annamalai highlighted how the agency flagged these in letters to state authorities, stemming from a quashed bank fraud probe.