At least nine dead, 22 injured as private bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred on the Chinturu–Maredumilli ghat road as a private bus carrying over 30 pilgrims from the Bhadrachalam temple to Annavaram plunged into a gorge.

Initial reports confirm at least nine deaths, while twenty-two passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities. All victims are from the Chittoor district.

The mishap happened near the Rajugarimetta turn after the driver reportedly lost control. Police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations in the darkness and difficult terrain.