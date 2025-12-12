Congress leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil passes away at 90 | RIP

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil passed away on Friday morning at the age of 90 in his hometown of Latur after a brief illness.

He is survived by his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, and two granddaughters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the veteran leader’s demise, while the Congress paid tribute with a two-minute silence.

Patil, a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, had held several key portfolios in the Union Cabinet and won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a party leader.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, added the party leader.