Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urges centre to lay down plans to curb air pollution in India

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the Modi-led government to discuss on the issue of air pollution in major Indian cities in the Lok Sabha on December 12. He implored the centre to keep ideological differences aside to come up with a plan to curb the nationwide health emergency. Responding to Rahul's remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a debate and that the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee could allocate time for it. India’s biggest cities have endured a decade of unhealthy to hazardous air, with none meeting safe Air Quality Index (AQI) standards between 2015 and November 2025, according to a new analysis by Climate Trends, a New Delhi-based Organisation.