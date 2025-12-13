Angry fans clash with police after Messi event disappointment in Kolkata

In a chaotic outburst at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, furious fans vandalized the venue, citing severe mismanagement during a major event. The unrest escalated as protesters expressed their frustration over inadequate organization, leading to widespread damage to the stadium's facilities. This incident highlighted growing concerns about event handling in the region.

Police intervened swiftly, employing mild force to disperse the agitated crowd and restore order. Officers appealed for calm among the demonstrators, attempting to de-escalate the situation peacefully before resorting to necessary measures. Their efforts aimed to prevent further escalation amid the mounting tension.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose confirmed the arrest of the event organizer, stating that the police investigation had concluded. Tragically, one individual sustained injuries during the melee. Authorities are now focusing on accountability and improving future event protocols to avoid such disruptions.