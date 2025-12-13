Kerala Local body polls: Strong show by Congress-led UDF, NDA wins capital city

The Congress-led United Democratic Front, or UDF, secured its biggest win in the Kerala local body election on Saturday. The ruling Left Democratic Front, or LDF, couldn’t repeat its 2020 performance

The UDF made significant gains in the LDF's traditional strongholds like Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur. UDF won four Municipal Corporations while the the LDF and the BJP-led NDA won one each. NDA got a major boost when it won the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, pushing LDF to second place and UDF to third. UDF won 54 municipalities, while the LDF won 28 and the NDA won 2. In Gram Panchayats, UDF won 503, LDF got 342, while the BJP secured 26.

UDF's strong performance is expected to have an impact in the 2026 Assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram for helping NDA secure a win in corporation. Congress leader VD Satheesan expressed happiness over UDF's victory. BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar hailed the party’s historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation