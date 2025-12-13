Telangana watches Messi play football with CM Revanth Reddy

Fans in Telangana cheered as Lionel Messi made his entry into the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Messi landed in Hyderabad to witness an exhibition match between RR9 and Aparna All Stars. CM Revanth Reddy took the field for RR9, scored a goal, and his team won 4-0

Then Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, exchanged passes with CM Reddy. Messi then kicked balls into the gallery, enthralling the audience. He even took a few penalty shots.

Messi also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and posed for a group photo with CM Reddy. All three players then extended their gratitude to the crowd, with Suarez offering the crowd 'a big hug'. The event wrapped up with Reddy presenting a trophy to Messi, while an Argentina jersey was presented to Rahul Gandhi.