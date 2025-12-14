BJP appoints Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as party's working national president

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s national working president, making him one of the youngest leaders to hold the post.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said the decision was approved by the party's Parliamentary Board. Nitin currently serves as a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar and is known as a sharp state-level strategist with a strong RSS background.

The son of veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishor Sinha, he is a four-time MLA from Bankipur and has earlier served as Bihar BJP Yuva Morcha president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitin as a hardworking karyakarta, while BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on his appointment.

BJP workers celebrated at the party office in Patna following the announcement.