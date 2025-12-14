'Messi was awesome': Fans narrate their experience watching Messi in Hyderabad

Lionel Messi, the World Cup-winning captain, captivated Hyderabad on December 13, 2025, during the second leg of his GOAT India Tour. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, he dazzled a nearly-packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with effortless ball juggles, precise passes, and skillful displays that reminded fans why he's considered the greatest of all time.

The evening featured a thrilling 7-a-side exhibition match, where Messi, Suarez, and De Paul joined in briefly, entertaining the crowd alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Messi later presented the GOAT Cup to the winning team, amid cheers and a vibrant atmosphere that contrasted sharply with earlier tour disruptions.

For thousands of fans, including those captured in viral videos narrating their experiences, seeing Messi up close was a "dream come true" moment. The event blended football clinics for children, celebrity interactions, and pure joy, leaving Hyderabad buzzing with unforgettable memories