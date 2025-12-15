Four flight inspectors had no role in Indigo crisis: Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar | Interview

In this interview, S Lalitha, Senior Assistant Editor at The New Indian Express, speaks with aviation expert Sanjay Lazar about the controversy surrounding the removal of four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the Indigo fiasco.

With 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Lazar accuses the regulator of “making scapegoats” of lower-level staff and calls for a probe by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to identify those responsible for the turmoil caused by the airline.

Meanwhile, the DGCA countered the charges by stating the officials removed were directly responsible for keeping a watch on the functioning of Indigo for quite some time and had failed to do so.