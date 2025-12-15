Opposition reiterates demand for urgent parliamentary discussion on air pollution in North India

The opposition reiterated their demand to urgently discuss the issue of air pollution in Delhi and northern India. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had urged the centre for a discussion on air pollution last week. The average air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 498, which falls under the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 38 out of 40 air quality monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality. Severe air pollution poses serious health risks, including heart and lung ailments. They include stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, pneumonia, and cataract.