TVK gets police nod for Vijay’s December 18 public meet in Erode, 35,000 to attend

Erode police have granted permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s public meeting scheduled for December 18. Erode Superintendent of Police A Sujatha, who inspected the venue, said permission has been granted with 84 terms, with one of the conditions being that women should not attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a land belonging to the Vijayapuri Amman Temple, which is under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. TVK high-level administrative committee chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said the party submitted replies to all 84 conditions set by the police and assured that the meeting would be conducted in an orderly manner.

He said around 35,000 people, including party workers and the public, are expected to attend. During the public meeting, party president Vijay is expected to announce the date for receiving applications from candidates seeking to contest the Assembly election.