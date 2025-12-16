Four killed, 66 injured as buses catch fire after fog-induced pile-up on Yamuna expressway in UP

At least four people were killed, and 66 others were injured in a major multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on the Agra–Noida stretch of the expressway amid extremely low visibility caused by dense fog. At least seven buses and three cars were involved in the collision, which triggered a fire.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot, deploying 11 fire tenders to control the blaze and rescue trapped passengers.