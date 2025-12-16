Opposition decries of killing rural employment with VB–G Ram G Bill in place of MGNREGA

Opposition leaders vehemently opposed the new VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025 (VB–G Ram G), to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), an anti-poor legislation. Congress MP K C Venugopal said that the party has requested that the bill be sent to a standing committee or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)

The Bill proposes several changes, including an increase in guaranteed wage employment for rural households from 100 days to 125 days in a financial year, and a revised fund-sharing pattern between the centre and states in a 60:40 ratio, respectively. While the new Bill alters the funding structure, it retains the existing wage rates as notified under Section 6 of the MGNREGA.