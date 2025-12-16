Shashi Tharoor recalls 'gram swaraj' was no different from Ram Rajya for Gandhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remarked that the naming of the new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB–G RAM G Bill), 2025, is in itself anti-Constitutional since it involves two languages. He condemned the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the bill that deals with rural employment.

Opposition leaders vehemently opposed the new VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025 (VB–G Ram G), to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), on December 16 in Lok Sabha for various issues, such as a revised fund-sharing pattern between the centre and states in a 60:40 ratio, respectively.