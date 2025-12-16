TMC MP Derek O'Brien '3Ds' retort to Amit Shah's 'Detect, Delete, Deport' speech on SIR

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien retorted to Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha on the electoral reforms debate on December 16. He remarked that the purpose of the electoral roll revisions is to divide, distract and defeat, a play on the “three d’s” earlier cited by Home Minister Amit Shah - "detect, delete, deport".

Derek also said that in the all-party meeting, the Opposition had urged the centre for a discussion on mainly three issues: MGNREGA dues not paid to states, air pollution and SIR. However, the government wanted to have a discussion on Vande Mataram.