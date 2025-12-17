Congress leaders call National Herald case pure vendetta politics against Gandhi family, opposition

The Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, held a presser to welcome a trial court’s refusal to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint in the National Herald case. Kharge charged the Modi-led central government with indulging in vendetta politics, particularly against the Gandhi family. Singhvi laid bare the facts of the case filed by the Delhi police against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with five others, after an ED complaint. The ED has accused the Gandhis, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.