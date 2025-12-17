Congress MP Manish Tewari links SHANTI bill to Adani's nuclear aspirations

Congress MP Manish Tewari flagged a number of concerns with regard to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill (SHANTI Bill), which is a proposed nuclear legislation, including the absence of supplier liability, especially in case of a disaster. Manish was speaking at Lok Sabha during the debate after Dr. Jitendra Singh the Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy introduced the bill on December 17. Manish appealed the bill be sent to a committee to examined "word by word" and "line by line".