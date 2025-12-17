Supriya Sule asks why RTI is partially not allowed in SHANTI bill if it involves private players

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule raised a slew of concerns over the new the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill (SHANTI Bill), which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17. Supriya questioned the government on privatising the PSU of Nuclear Power Corporation of India, when it is profitable.

Supriya also highlighted that the Right To Information (RTI) Act 2005 is partially not allowed in the new bill. She said this undermined transperancy, and the national security argument will not apply since private players are involved. Dr. Jitendra Singh the Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy introduced the bill in the upper house.