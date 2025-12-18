Chief Justice flags new trend of judges delivering dishonest orders just before retirement

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard a writ petition from a Madhya Pradesh District Judge challenging his suspension by the High Court. The suspension stemmed from two judicial orders deemed 'erroneous' by the High Court, prompting the judge's appeal to the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice highlighted an alarming trend: judges passing questionable orders just before retirement. In this case, the judge, merely a fortnight from retiring, quashed a collector's Rs 100 crore penalty in an illegal mining case involving a political leader in Panna.

The CJI remarked, “He was just a fortnight away from retirement when he started hitting the sixers,” using the cricket metaphor to describe potentially dishonest orders. The Supreme Court refused to interfere, underscoring concerns over judicial decisions influenced by impending retirement or post-retirement benefits.